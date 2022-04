Andy M. Anderson, 43, of Bowman, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Southwest Healthcare Hospital, Bowman.

Mass of Christian burial for Andy will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery.

There will be a rosary and vigil service Wednesday at the St. Charles Catholic Church beginning at 7 p.m.