Angela Mahrer

Angeline Francis Mahrer, of Mandan, passed away October 13, 2020 at Edgewood in Mandan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck, ND with Msgr. Patrick Schumacher as celebrant. The service will be live streamed. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Mandan, ND.

Visitation will be held on November 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary service at 7:00 pm.

Angie was born on February 25, 1930 to John and Eleanora Frank in Flasher, North Dakota. She attended elementary school in Frieda, ND and graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Bismarck, ND. She met her soul mate, Paul Mahrer, at a teen dance in Flasher, ND. They were married on December 27, 1951. In 1973, they moved their family to Crosby, ND.

Angie loved being with, talking about, and thinking about her family. She thought each member was the sweetest, smartest, person on earth.

Angie worked alongside her husband, Paul, in the John Deere Dealership and in their own store, Mahrer Furniture in Crosby, ND. She also spent some time working as a bakery manager and a clothing store salesperson.

Angie loved crafts of any kind, but her favorites were quilting and sewing. If you combined her love for visiting and shopping, she was unstoppable.

Angie will be deeply missed by her family; sons, Tom (Sandra) Mahrer, Rich (Renae) Mahrer, Ronnie (Rhea) Mahrer; daughters, Mary Beth (Ron) Wingenbach, Kerri Ann (Brad) Townsend; grandchildren, Christine (Robert) Robinson, Druw and Caitlin, Jessica (Craig) Valdez, Thomas and Taya, Stephanie (Steve) Coltart, Ava, Finn, and Crosby Rose, Bradley (Tara) Mahrer, Briley and Brooks, Nicole (Nick) Walker, Mickellyn and Tenley, Kenyon (Cassity) Wingenbach, Tatum and Penn, Kameron (Ashley) Wingenbach, Nicholas Mahrer, Irie Townsend; sister, Tillie Tischmak.

Angie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul V. Mahrer; parents, John and Eleanora Frank; brothers, Richard, Ronald, Ralph; sisters, Bertha and Rose.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Dakota Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Mandan, ND.

