Angeline (Angie) Doll, 87, of New Salem, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, ND with Rev. John Guthrie as celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Flasher, ND at 2:00 PM.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3:30-5:30 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Parish Vigil at 5:30 PM.

The Celebration of Life and Vigil service will be live streamed and can be watched at www.weigelfuneral.com under Angie's obituary page. The family asks that anyone attending the Celebration of Life or visitation please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

