Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angie Schank
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Private funeral Mass for Angeline "Angie" Schank, 85, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Bill Ruelle celebrating. Burial will follow in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation for Angie will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a vigil taking place at 5:30 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and ND Department of Health. To view the live webcast of Angie's funeral service, please go to Stevenson Funeral Home website, click on Angie's photo, select photos and videos. The livestream will be active 15 minutes before the service.

Angie passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at her residence.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W, Dickinson, ND
Dec
22
Vigil
5:30p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W, Dickinson, ND
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.