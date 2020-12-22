Private funeral Mass for Angeline "Angie" Schank, 85, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Bill Ruelle celebrating. Burial will follow in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation for Angie will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a vigil taking place at 5:30 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and ND Department of Health. To view the live webcast of Angie's funeral service, please go to Stevenson Funeral Home website, click on Angie's photo, select photos and videos. The livestream will be active 15 minutes before the service.

Angie passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at her residence.

