Anita Frohlich

Anita D. Frohlich (Nita), 79, of Mandan, passed away on December 13, 2020, at a Bismarck nursing home.

A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 PM. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Anita's obituary page.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines there is a limited number of 20 people allowed in the chapel at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Nita was born at her grandparent's home in Edgeley, ND, to Robert and Maxine (Patterson) Rowley on November 14, 1941.

She married Gerald P. Frohlich Sr. on May 25, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. They resided in the Mandan area most of their married life.

Nita attended school in both Bismarck and Mandan schools. She received her GED in Mandan in 1978. As a teenager, she worked at the Jumbos Drive-in and Dairy Queen for six years. She also did some waitressing before working at the Mandan Hospital building for 40 years before retiring from SCCI hospital in 2006

Nita enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling and especially enjoyed being in the company of her family, who will miss her greatly.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Jr. (Theresa), Mandan, Mark (Nicole), Center; 10 grandchildren, Andrea, Dallas, Brett, Mariah, Jeremy, Becca, John, Kayla, Brianna, and Cheyenne; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Wuertz, Lewistown, MT, Linda (Larry) Hippen; brother, Brian Rowley, Mandan; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Bob and Nancy Bird.

She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Gerald; sisters, Judy Blank, Robin Staples; brothers-in-law, Lynn Wuertz, Ron Blank; one niece; and one nephew.