Ann Leingang

Ann B. Leingang, 92, of Bismarck, passed away December 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

The funeral service and Rosary/Vigil Service will be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website. To watch go into Ann's obituary page and scroll down.

