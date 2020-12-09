Menu
Ann Leingang
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Ann Leingang

Ann B. Leingang, 92, of Bismarck, passed away December 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

The funeral service and Rosary/Vigil Service will be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website. To watch go into Ann's obituary page and scroll down.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com for full obituary and to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carla Houle
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, for your great Loss. Our thoughts are with the Leingang family.
Patricia & Dj Tokach
December 10, 2020
