Ann M. Locken, 83, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at DaWise Perry (4211 Old Red Trail). Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Ann was born Dec. 4, 1936, at Heil to Albert and Bertha (Steinley) Stegmeier. She was raised and educated in Almont and graduated from Dickinson State with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She started teaching in Flasher and spent most of her career teaching at Custer Elementary in Mandan before retiring in 1993. In retirement she taught at the University of Mary until 2006.

Ann met her loving husband of 48 years, John G. Locken through a good friend Ken Dawes. They were married Aug. 4, 1972. They adopted their one and only son Jason J. Locken on July 26, 1977.

Ann's hobbies were gardening, cooking, Bible studies, hosting gatherings and serving with Truth Fellowship Live, Bismarck in various capacities. She loved spending time with her husband, son, family, and especially the grandchildren and her companion Heidi.

She is survived by her husband John, son Jason (Patty) Locken, grandchildren Dylan, Cierra, Paige, and Turner.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.