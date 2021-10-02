Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Woodland
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Ann Woodland

Ann Elizabeth Woodland, 77, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Bismarck.

She was born third child to Laurence and Corinne Woodland on Sept. 21, 1944; attended elementary in Emmons County, Burr Oak School, and graduated Bismarck High School.

She married Leo F. Olson, (deceased) October 1968 in Bemidji, Minnesota. They lived in Long Prairie, Minnesota, where they collected antiques and renovated their home. She worked for a magazine in page layout. They divorced in 1983; she moved back to North Dakota.

Ann had one child she gave up for adoption and recently was united with her granddaughter.

She worked for "Big Boy" restaurant in Bismarck. She lived in Sterling and worked at the Truck Stop hotel/restaurant. She worked for George's bakery in Mandan and was a Bismarck cab driver, retiring in 2019. She had a big heart and was a constant caregiver to family and friends. She was creative, enjoyed decorating for holidays; loved dancing, playing pool, socializing, and talking. She was active in Glencoe Presbyterian Women's group. She was loved by all and will be missed.

She leaves siblings: Patricia Shimek, Louise Jacobson, Eileen Schackow and Russell Woodland. Eight nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Her parents, sister, Judy Schnase and niece, Tonya Woodland preceded her.

She will be cremated at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home and interred in the Glencoe Cemetery at a date TBA.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I met Ann as a neighbor and worked for her cleaning a few times. She was a very strong woman who trusted in God. She allowed me closure on my problems thru the grace of God. I just noticed her car hadn't been home for over a week now and here she passed. Rest in peace sister.
Tessa Hoskins
Friend
October 6, 2021
I used AncestryDNA to find my grandma this year. I was able to share with her a baby book for my dad and lots of pictures of her family. I am so thankful she and I were able to connect and she were able to know about her son, granddaughters and great grandkids! Love and miss you grandma.
Terece sandini
Family
October 5, 2021
You will be forever loved and missed Auntie. Rest in Peace!!
Amy Chally
Family
October 5, 2021
It was a treat working with Ann at George´s Bakery and upon seeing Ann into the future she always asked how my girls were doing...may she be wrapped in the arms of angels.
Melissa
Other
October 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Louise A Jacobson
Family
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results