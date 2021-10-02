Ann Woodland

Ann Elizabeth Woodland, 77, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Bismarck.

She was born third child to Laurence and Corinne Woodland on Sept. 21, 1944; attended elementary in Emmons County, Burr Oak School, and graduated Bismarck High School.

She married Leo F. Olson, (deceased) October 1968 in Bemidji, Minnesota. They lived in Long Prairie, Minnesota, where they collected antiques and renovated their home. She worked for a magazine in page layout. They divorced in 1983; she moved back to North Dakota.

Ann had one child she gave up for adoption and recently was united with her granddaughter.

She worked for "Big Boy" restaurant in Bismarck. She lived in Sterling and worked at the Truck Stop hotel/restaurant. She worked for George's bakery in Mandan and was a Bismarck cab driver, retiring in 2019. She had a big heart and was a constant caregiver to family and friends. She was creative, enjoyed decorating for holidays; loved dancing, playing pool, socializing, and talking. She was active in Glencoe Presbyterian Women's group. She was loved by all and will be missed.

She leaves siblings: Patricia Shimek, Louise Jacobson, Eileen Schackow and Russell Woodland. Eight nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Her parents, sister, Judy Schnase and niece, Tonya Woodland preceded her.

She will be cremated at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home and interred in the Glencoe Cemetery at a date TBA.