Anna Duben, 87, Coleharbor, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Souris Valley Care Center in Velva. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Underwood. A public graveside service will be held at the Coleharbor Cemetery immediately following funeral services.

A public viewing (masks required) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.