Anna Goy

Anna Goy, 26, passed from this life Dec. 26, 2021, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, with Rev. Scott Bauman officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

To share memories of Anna, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.