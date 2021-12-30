Menu
Anna Goy
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Anna Goy

Anna Goy, 26, passed from this life Dec. 26, 2021, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, with Rev. Scott Bauman officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tina and family, May you feel the love of God while you grieve for your precious daughter. The comfort of God be with you during this extremely difficult time. To be able to think of Anna in the light that she was, to remember her with joy and love, the happy times. With deepest sympathy. Cindy
Cindy Urmson
December 31, 2021
Jessica Christianson
December 30, 2021
