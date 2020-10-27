Anna Marie Dahlen

Anna Marie Dahlen, 92, of Mandan, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, in a Mandan care center.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 30 at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those attending, the family asks that you wear a mask. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Anna Marie was born Jan. 27, 1928 to Knud and Ingaborg (Fraford) Moen. After graduating from High School in Halliday she attended Bible School in Minneapolis, then attended Walford College for one year. She returned to Minneapolis and worked various jobs before returning to Halliday to teach country school for a few years while waiting for John to return from service in the Korean War. On Sept. 25, 1955, Anna Marie married John Dahlen. After their marriage Anna Marie and John lived in Halliday where they raised their family. Anna Marie was a faithful hard-working homemaker. She lived on the farm until five years ago when she moved to the Edgewood Vista, Mandan. While there, she was part of welcoming others who moved in.

Anna Marie was active in church, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and the Good News Club. Also, she enjoyed singing in the church choir and being a part of the women's prayer group (7 women) that met every Monday morning for Bible study and prayer.

Anna Marie was a lover of horses. She had a favorite saddle horse she rode often as a child. Growing up on the farm was a busy time of gardening, canning, raising chickens, milking cows, selling eggs, and selling cream in the big cream cans.

Anna Marie was a wonderful cook. Her food always had the best flavor to it. She was most known for making the best "buns." Her recipe has gone to many households. She also made the most amazing meals for the cattle branding crew, usually roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, buns with butter, and homemade jelly with rhubarb cream pie for desert with a fresh cup of coffee. Two of her favorite foods she always enjoyed and rarely missed were lutefisk and lefsa.

Anna Marie cherished her family and loved spending time together, no matter the occasion. She was faithful and loyal about sending out a special card to her loved ones for every milestone, birthday, or holiday. Her gentle nature and quietness spoke volumes to everyone around her. Anna Marie's wise and calm demeanor helped solve many problems over the years.

Anna Marie will be deeply missed by her two sons, Kevin Dahlen, Dickinson, and Timothy Dahlen, Halliday; two daughters, Karen (Dave) Hook, Mandan, and Susan (Dave) VanGorkom, Minot; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 17 nieces; and 11 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dahlen; sister, Ruth Antonson; brothers, Clarence and Thilman Moen; and grandsons, Skyler Holen, Adrian Hook, Caleb Hook, Timothy Hook, and Michael Hook.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.