Anne R. Braun, 91, died Nov. 11, 2020 at a local nursing home. Due to COVID-19, there was a funeral mass held on Monday, Nov. 16. Your thoughts and prayers will be greatly appreciated.

Anne was born July 14, 1929 in Linton to Joseph and Irene (Bachmeier) Roehrich. Anne married Leo Braun on May 7, 1948. They lived on a farm in the Linton/Strasburg area for several years before moving to Idaho. Years later, they returned to Bismarck where they permanently made their home.

Anne was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was a very talented and amazing cook and baker who loved collecting recipes. People loved visiting her home as she was the best hostess. Nobody left her house hungry and all were sure to come back for her hospitality. Anne had many hobbies that she enjoyed, including embroidery, crochet, sewing, and especially playing cards. She also loved to go to Prairie Knights and play on her favorite lucky machines.

Anne leaves behind her son Rick (Vickie), Cottage Grove, Minn.; daughters Shirley Wohlers, Little Canada, Minn.; Jan Schroeder, Austin, Texas; and Marleen (Mark) Anderson, Bismarck; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Braun, son Dwaine (DJ), daughter-in-law LaVerne, granddaughter Kerri, her parents, six sisters, and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CHI Health at Home and Hospice. Thank you to all who took special care of Anne. You held a special place in her heart.

