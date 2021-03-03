Annette Brandt

With great sadness, the family of Annette M. Brandt, 64, announces her passing to eternal life. After a five-year battle with multiple myeloma, Annette made her journey to Heaven from her home on March 1, 2021, surrounded by our Heavenly Father and His host of Angels.

Funeral Services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Msgr. Jim Braaten presiding. A rosary will begin prior to the service. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Annette Marie was born Dec. 26, 1956, to Samuel and Minnie (Kastner) Brandt, the youngest of seven children. She was raised on a farm north of Hebron and was a 1975 graduate of Hebron High School. She attended first grade at St. Clements Catholic School, Haymarsh, N.D., before completing her education at Hebron Public School. Following graduation, she enlisted in the United States Army, receiving her training as a military policewoman at Fort McClellan, Alabama and Fort Hood, Texas. She served with the 549th Military Police Company in the Panama Canal Zone at Fort Gulick until her discharge in 1978.

Upon returning home, she lived in Dickinson and attended Dickinson State College. Her career included employment as a police officer with the Bowman Police Department, correctional officer with the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center in Dickinson and employment with the Bismarck Transition Center.

She moved to Bismarck in 2016 to be closer to family and medical treatment. At diagnosis she was told she had a tough battle ahead of her, which she did. Her kidneys failed along with lung disease, requiring dialysis and oxygen supplementation. She never complained – never questioned – always forging ahead and doing whatever she could for herself.

She had a very unique sense of humor! She enjoyed horses and loved football! She knew all the stats about players and how the draft worked etc. Those of us who knew Annette and loved her for who she was, will miss her dearly. You were my rock these last months "little sister."

She is survived by her siblings, Chester (Jane) Brandt, Hebron, Allan (Judy) Brandt, Bismarck, Kim Brandt, Hebron, Daryl (Jean) Brandt, Glen Ullin, and Margo Wetzel, Bismarck; nieces and nephews, Carlee Seeba, Curt Berg, Shannon Johnson, Marc Brandt, Jason Brandt, Kelly Brandt, Patrick Brandt, Melinda Erickson, Michelle Bartholomay, Pamela Hajicek, Valerie Weigel and Michael Wetzel.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Brandt (1965) and Minnie Brandt (1986); beloved uncle, August Brandt (1976); brothers and sister-in-law, Chuck Brandt (2013), Wally and Rayeann Brandt (2013- 2017); and brother-in-law, Dave Wetzel (2020).

To share memories of Annette and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.