Anthony Brucker

Anthony "Tony" Brucker, 74, of Mandan, passed away Sept. 22, 2021 at Prospera on Sunset, Mandan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Burial will be held at a later date. Masks are appreciated.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Anthony "Tony" Brucker was born February 12, 1947, to Anton and Eleanor Brucker of Mandan. He attended Christ the King School until the eighth grade and graduated from Mandan High School in 1965. Tony attended Wahpeton School of Science for two years with a degree in Printing. He worked for Dakota Farmer magazine in Aberdeen, S.D., until he became allergic to the printing ink, which prompted a move to Minneapolis where he attended the Minnesota School of Business. Tony went on to work for Knight Printing, Fargo, then was co-manager at Corwin Churchill Appliance, American Freight, and eventually purchased Thomas Appliance, which was sold and lastly worked for Verizon selling cell phones (mainly at the Minot Airforce Base), and owned PakMail before retiring in 2011.

Tony married his high school sweetheart, Linda Helbling, in 1967. They were married for 54 years and blessed with three children, Chris, Ryan, and Lindsy. His favorite time of year was fall-the beginning of hunting season, September to November, and all the camaraderie of preparing meat for sausage, steaks, and jerky. Tony also enjoyed fishing and camping, especially going to Canada. When Tony was hunting, he was in seventh heaven, so surely, he is hunting up in Heaven. Tony was also a past member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus.

Tony will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; children, Chris of Minneapolis, Ryan (Deb) of Asheville, N.C., and Lindsy (Jason) Goodyear, Ariz.; grandchildren, Ben, Erin, Marleigh, Paxton and Leigton; sister, Candy (Ray) Kautzman; nephews, Alex Kautzman, Dr. Brandon Helbling, and Monty Helbling; niece, Lacey Paul; a special hunting buddy, Brian Olander; and his latest fur baby, Bella.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark; brother-in-law, Gary Helbling; mother-in-law, Della Helbling; niece, Heidi Kautzman; and three fur babies, Sandy, Nipper, and Bailey.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Prospera on Sunset and to the hospice staff who took such good care of Tony.

The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation to a charity of your choice.

