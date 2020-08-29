Antoinette Staudinger

Antoinette M. Staudinger, 90, passed away from this life Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Parkway Funeral Service, where a rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Antoinette was born Sept. 19, 1929, on the homestead farm, six miles north of Zeeland, to Anton and Elizabeth (Feist) Klein. At baptism, she received the name Isabella. After graduating from Zeeland High School, she began work in the central supply department at St. Alexius Hospital. After a year, she took a job at Bell Telephone. In the fall of 1950, she entered Sacred Heart Convent, Minot. She received the name of Sr. Antoinette and was sent to Mount Marty College for her training as an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yorkton, S.D. She practiced in several hospitals in North Dakota, Iowa, Indiana and South Dakota. She soon learned that elementary teachers were needed at SHC and embarked on a teaching career, receiving her degree from Minot State College. She taught at various schools in North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. After some 20 years in religious life, Sr. Antoinette became laicized and was known as "Toni."

To further her career in nursing, she took a required class in biology at Bismarck State College, there she met her future husband, Gene Staudinger. They married June 13, 1970. Since Gene and Toni both pursued further education, they made their temporary home in Grand Forks.

On July 3, 1972, Gene and Toni became the proud parents of adopted infant twin boys. The family then moved to Bismarck where Gene used his construction skills, teaching at BSC and Toni began a daycare center in their home, which she enjoyed for the next 15 years.

Toni enjoyed traveling, camping and best of all "drag" racing, a great family sport.

Toni is survived by four stepdaughters; Terri (Butch) Hazel, Cindy (Charlie) Bullinger, Linda (Joe) Schmidt, and Donna Staudinger; two sons, Matt (Tammy) Staudinger and Mark (Michelle) Staudinger, both of Bismarck; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sr. Janeane Klein, St. Vincent's, Bismarck; and Elizabeth Levi, Marillac Manor, Bismarck; and special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene; four brothers, Daniel, Anton, John and William.

Thank you all for your support and well wishes! "Mach es gut!"

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

