Anton Becker
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Anton Becker

Anton A. "Tony" Becker, 87, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck, immediately following the service.

Anton was born Dec. 28, 1933, to Anton and Alisia (Bitz) Becker. Anton was raised and educated in the Burnstad and Napoleon area. He graduated from Napoleon High School in 1951. While attending school, Anton helped on the family farm along with his parents and ten siblings.

On Oct. 4, 1954, Anton married his high school sweetheart, Marveline (Marvie) M. Mitzel at St. Philip Neri Church in Napoleon. Tony and Marvie farmed their own homestead for ten years until they moved to Bismarck in 1965.

After moving to Bismarck, Tony worked at Rausch Furniture until 1972 when he opened Interstate Home Decor, later renamed Becker Furniture. Tony retired from the furniture business in 1984 and continued to work at several local businesses such as Fargo Paint and Glass, Magic Touch and Cross Country Courier. Never wanting to slow down, Tony and Marvie painted and cleaned every apartment in Bismarck, if you asked him. They also painted many houses for acquaintances who became very good friends. He was very active in local organizations such as the Bismarck Jaycees, the Bismarck Elks and Bismarck Eagles Clubs. Tony loved sports and played softball for many years for the Elbow Room, later trading in his glove for an umpire mask, umping local softball games and donating his time for several annual McQuade's Softball tournaments. His love of softball was passed on to his sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters which gave him great pride. When the weather turned cold you could find Tony spending time with those same friends at the local bowling alleys, which he enjoyed into his 80's. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, gardening, pickling and giving away cucumbers, and making sausage with the family. Tony also loved his camping trips with family and friends, and fishing with whomever was going. Whenever you stopped by his house, you had to have a shot of his very own "red-eye." He was a loving and caring father of five children, grandfather to 16 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 22 great-grandchildren. Tony was a man of strong faith and passed that faith onto his family. He was a long-standing member of Church of Corpus Christi.

Anton is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marveline; children, Ken (Joan), Patty Kropp, Kevin (Jeanne), Keith (Chris); son-in-law, Stan Zimmerman; grandchildren, Cari (Matt) Frisk, Kent (Francesca) Movchan, Mike (Jess) Zimmerman, Matt (Jodi) Zimmerman, Presley (Tina) Becker, Jason (Erin) Mohl, Christine (Jimmie) Hemmingway, Justin (Erin) Kropp, Amy Kropp, Emily (Devin) Silbernagel, Davis (Christina) Becker, McKinzie (Josh) Nuss, Lance (Corrine) Becker, Jacob, Haley and Madison Becker; his great-grandchildren, Ella, Tia and Ford Frisk, Dominik, Isabella and Giuliana Movchan, Adalyn Zimmerman, Asher and Lane Zimmerman, Ella Jae and August Becker, Haleigh Hemmingway, Charlotte and Nora Mohl, Sophie and Hudson Kropp, Eli and Callie Silbernagel, Michael, Isabel and Maximillian Becker, and Ivy Nuss. He is also survived by his brothers, Leo Becker and Leonard (Carol) Becker; sisters, Helen Schumacher, Betty Schumacher, and Alice (Gerald) Regner; sisters-in-law, Lavata Becker, Frances Becker and Tillie Becker; and many dear nieces and nephews that he enjoyed spending time with.

Anton was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Alisia; his daughter, Donna Zimmerman; son-in-law, Dave Kropp; great-granddaughter, Hazel Hemmingway; sister, Anna Marie Ibach; brothers, Joe, Pete, George and Paul Becker; brothers-in-law, Leo Ibach, Tony Schumacher and Kenny Schumacher; and sisters-in-law, Helen Becker and Frances Becker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Mary's Central High School Scholarship Fund and to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.

To share memories of Anton and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
10
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
10
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Bismarck, ND
Oct
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919 N Second St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 30, 2021
Sorry to hear about Tony's passing my prayers for you Marvie and family
Bernice Weisz
October 13, 2021
Marauder Originals Team
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Keeping the Becker family in my thoughts and prayers. I have many fond memories of Tony including twins games in the camper, delivering furniture for store and gatherings at the Becker house. I will always think of him with a smile on his face. He will be missed.
Pat kadrmas
Friend
October 10, 2021
We will miss you Tony, you had some unique talents that we enjoyed over the years. You had a great life and leave behind many beautiful memories. God bless your family and Cheers to you!
John and Cathy Putman
Friend
October 9, 2021
Think of you so offer when Ruben and I are discussing the changes that have taken place in the years we have lived on the farm south of your Logan county farm. they say time changes things but the the kind gentle man I remember as a kid. God Bless and keep you all at this time.
Pat Burnstad Auch
October 8, 2021
The Skibicki's
October 8, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to you all!
Danell and Joe Becker
October 7, 2021
My condolences to the Becker family for the loss of a kind and gentle person. God rest his soul.
Jim Hauer
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our love for Tony and family goes back many years, Many good times with Tony , Marvie and kids! Our prayers are with you all for comfort! We all will miss him, love you all!
Frank and Angie Wagner
Friend
October 7, 2021
