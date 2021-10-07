Anton Becker

Anton A. "Tony" Becker, 87, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck, immediately following the service.

Anton was born Dec. 28, 1933, to Anton and Alisia (Bitz) Becker. Anton was raised and educated in the Burnstad and Napoleon area. He graduated from Napoleon High School in 1951. While attending school, Anton helped on the family farm along with his parents and ten siblings.

On Oct. 4, 1954, Anton married his high school sweetheart, Marveline (Marvie) M. Mitzel at St. Philip Neri Church in Napoleon. Tony and Marvie farmed their own homestead for ten years until they moved to Bismarck in 1965.

After moving to Bismarck, Tony worked at Rausch Furniture until 1972 when he opened Interstate Home Decor, later renamed Becker Furniture. Tony retired from the furniture business in 1984 and continued to work at several local businesses such as Fargo Paint and Glass, Magic Touch and Cross Country Courier. Never wanting to slow down, Tony and Marvie painted and cleaned every apartment in Bismarck, if you asked him. They also painted many houses for acquaintances who became very good friends. He was very active in local organizations such as the Bismarck Jaycees, the Bismarck Elks and Bismarck Eagles Clubs. Tony loved sports and played softball for many years for the Elbow Room, later trading in his glove for an umpire mask, umping local softball games and donating his time for several annual McQuade's Softball tournaments. His love of softball was passed on to his sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters which gave him great pride. When the weather turned cold you could find Tony spending time with those same friends at the local bowling alleys, which he enjoyed into his 80's. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, gardening, pickling and giving away cucumbers, and making sausage with the family. Tony also loved his camping trips with family and friends, and fishing with whomever was going. Whenever you stopped by his house, you had to have a shot of his very own "red-eye." He was a loving and caring father of five children, grandfather to 16 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 22 great-grandchildren. Tony was a man of strong faith and passed that faith onto his family. He was a long-standing member of Church of Corpus Christi.

Anton is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marveline; children, Ken (Joan), Patty Kropp, Kevin (Jeanne), Keith (Chris); son-in-law, Stan Zimmerman; grandchildren, Cari (Matt) Frisk, Kent (Francesca) Movchan, Mike (Jess) Zimmerman, Matt (Jodi) Zimmerman, Presley (Tina) Becker, Jason (Erin) Mohl, Christine (Jimmie) Hemmingway, Justin (Erin) Kropp, Amy Kropp, Emily (Devin) Silbernagel, Davis (Christina) Becker, McKinzie (Josh) Nuss, Lance (Corrine) Becker, Jacob, Haley and Madison Becker; his great-grandchildren, Ella, Tia and Ford Frisk, Dominik, Isabella and Giuliana Movchan, Adalyn Zimmerman, Asher and Lane Zimmerman, Ella Jae and August Becker, Haleigh Hemmingway, Charlotte and Nora Mohl, Sophie and Hudson Kropp, Eli and Callie Silbernagel, Michael, Isabel and Maximillian Becker, and Ivy Nuss. He is also survived by his brothers, Leo Becker and Leonard (Carol) Becker; sisters, Helen Schumacher, Betty Schumacher, and Alice (Gerald) Regner; sisters-in-law, Lavata Becker, Frances Becker and Tillie Becker; and many dear nieces and nephews that he enjoyed spending time with.

Anton was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Alisia; his daughter, Donna Zimmerman; son-in-law, Dave Kropp; great-granddaughter, Hazel Hemmingway; sister, Anna Marie Ibach; brothers, Joe, Pete, George and Paul Becker; brothers-in-law, Leo Ibach, Tony Schumacher and Kenny Schumacher; and sisters-in-law, Helen Becker and Frances Becker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Mary's Central High School Scholarship Fund and to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.

