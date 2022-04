Anton Glasser

Funeral Mass for Anton (Tony) Glasser, 90, of Glen Ullin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jeff Zwack celebrating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation for Tony will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church with a rosary being held at 9:30 a.m.

Tony passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Marion Manor Health Care Center.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.