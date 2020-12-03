Menu
Anton Morrell
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Anton Morrell

Anton "Tony" Morrell, 87, died Nov. 30, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Anton was born March 31, 1933.

He is survived by his son, Tim (Joletta) Morrell, Bismarck; daughter, Karen (Emanual) Mehrzad, Calabasas, Calif.; and son, Curtis (Kristy) Morrell, Los Angeles, Calif. Tony also leaves behind six grandchildren.

To share memories of Tony and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
, Mandan, North Dakota
