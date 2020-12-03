Anton Morrell

Anton "Tony" Morrell, 87, died Nov. 30, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Anton was born March 31, 1933.

He is survived by his son, Tim (Joletta) Morrell, Bismarck; daughter, Karen (Emanual) Mehrzad, Calabasas, Calif.; and son, Curtis (Kristy) Morrell, Los Angeles, Calif. Tony also leaves behind six grandchildren.

