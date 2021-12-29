Menu
Anton Piatz Jr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Anton Piatz Jr.

Anton "Tony" Piatz Jr., 95, Bismarck, went to heaven Dec. 22, 2021, peacefully in his sleep.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Anton was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Napoleon to Anton Sr. and Frances (Bitz) Piatz. He was the second oldest of 12 children. He attended country school through the eighth grade and later received his diploma. He stayed home to help on the family farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945. Anton was stationed in Korea for two years.

He met his sweetheart, Agatha Welder, and they married Oct. 25, 1948. Anton and Agatha farmed south of Napoleon until 1966 at which time they moved to Napoleon. Anton worked different jobs until he landed at Siewart's Convenience Store. He worked there until 1976 when they moved to Bismarck. Anton started at Cenex in Bismarck in September 1976. He continued employment there until his retirement in 2016.

Anton is survived by five children, Alice Cruz, Ottawa, Ill., Tony Piatz, Bismarck, Francis (Kathy) Piatz, Bismarck, Jolene (Gary) Fettig, Bismarck, and Paulette (Steve) Peterson, Bismarck; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Wendelin (Darlene) Piatz, Sam (Ann) Piatz, Andy Piatz and Benny Piatz; and one sister, Alvina Blewett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Agatha; daughter, Georgianna; two sons-in-law, Tony Gross and Junior Cruz; his parents, Anton and Frances Piatz; three sisters; and three brothers; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.

To share memories of Anton and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of the Ascension
1825 S Third St., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about the loss of your dear father Our love Prayers and sympathy goes out to all of you
Betty Ann (Bitz) Pratt
December 30, 2021
Prayers for all of Antons family. I don't remember Anton at all, but have very fond memories of Uncle Tony and Aunt Frances (Dad's sister---Constant) May the Lord give you all strength.
Bernadette (Bitz) Mayfield
Family
December 30, 2021
Tony delivered propane to our home for many years and even painted our tank once. He always had a smile on his face and I never heard him complain about anything. He was a gentle soul.
Deb Larson
December 29, 2021
