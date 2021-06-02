Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
Anton Stroh
Anton "Tony" Stroh, 90, longtime Killdeer area rancher and registered Hereford producer, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer, with family by his side. Tony's Liturgy of Word Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer with Deacon Dan Tuhy presiding. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. Visitation will continue from 6 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer with a rosary and vigil at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
