Antonia Fischer

SOLEN - Antonia Fischer, 83, of Solen, ND, passed away on April 19, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Bismarck Funeral Home. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the spring at the St. Anthony Cemetery, St. Anthony, ND.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The full obituary and recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.