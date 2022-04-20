Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Antonia Fischer
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
Send Flowers

Antonia Fischer

SOLEN - Antonia Fischer, 83, of Solen, ND, passed away on April 19, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Bismarck Funeral Home. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the spring at the St. Anthony Cemetery, St. Anthony, ND.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The full obituary and recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Apr
21
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Apr
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Apr
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.