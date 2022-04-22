Archie Hoffman

FREDONIA - Archie Hoffman, 77, Fredonia, ND died Monday April 18, 2022 at his home near Fredonia.

Archie was born November 26, 1944, at the family farm home in McIntosh County, the son of Fred and Bertha (Grenz) Hoffman. He graduated from Kulm High School in 1962. He attended Dakota Business College in Fargo and graduated with an associate degree.

He served in the ND National Guard from 1966-1972 with the rank of Sergeant.

Archie and Sharon Moos were united in marriage June 28, 1970 at Gackle, ND. They made their home on the former Grenz farmstead. Archie worked at the Heartland Bank in Kulm, Edgeley and Fredonia and retired in 2013. He farmed and ranched for most of his life.

He was a member of the Berlin Baptist Church, having served as Berlin Baptist treasurer, Kulm Baptist treasurer, Fredonia Elevator Board, Kulm School Board, Kulm Alumni Association, Wishek Hospital Planning Board, Fredonia Lions, and Adjutant of the Fredonia American Legion and served as secretary and treasurer.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, Fredonia, ND; two sons: Marc Hoffman, Jamestown, ND; Neal (Amy) Hoffman, Jamestown ND; five grandchildren; two sisters: Ardella Bellefeuille, Waite Park, MN and Janice (Don) Colston, Minneapolis, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter-in-law, Karina, and one grandson, Brent.

Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday April 25, 2022 at Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Kulm Baptist Church, Kulm, ND (Recording will be available at hautfuneralhome.com Tuesday afternoon). Burial at Berlin Baptist Church, Fredonia, ND.

Arrangements by Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.