Archie Jalbert

Heaven gained the kind and gentle soul of Archie Jalbert on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Archie passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Nursing Home in Dickinson, 21 years to the day after his loving wife, Leona passed away.

Archie Delano Jalbert was born in Reeder on July 18, 1932, the son of William and Selma (Walters) Jalbert. Archie grew up on the family farm south of New England and attended country school and later New England High School. Following his education, he continued to work on the farm. It was during this time he met Leona Gartner at a dance and the way Archie described when they met, it was love at first sight. The two were married July 7, 1953 at St. Mary's in New England and were blessed with ten children. They purchased the Jalbert family farm in 1956 and the Gartner family farm in 1964. They proudly continued the tradition of farming, guiding the Jalbert farm through its 100 year anniversary. Archie cherished 46 years of marriage to his princess, Leona and together they have left behind a legacy of love. After Leona passed away, Archie made his home in Dickinson while continuing to farm.

Farming was Archie's passion and he was a faithful steward of the land. There was truly no one like him with his quick witted sense of humor and memorable sayings like "Nothin' to it" or "Okie-dokie smokey." Archie had the ability to make friends with people everywhere he went and enjoyed time visiting with friends and family. He was a Ford man through and through, often telling others to "watch out for those Chevies." Archie was a wonderful dancer and enjoyed old-time music. He lovingly nicknamed all of his children and found great joy in spending time with them, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Archie served his community as a supervisor on the Kennedy Township Board for 39 years, chairman for the Hettinger County Township Officers Association Board for 18 years, New England School Board, president and vice president of the Hettinger County School Officers Association, as a political candidate for District 36, a 4-H leader, Eucharistic minister and hospice volunteer. While serving at a hospice breakfast in 2001, Archie met Bethol Knutson, who was very special to him in his life.

Archie is survived by his children, Jon of Dickinson, Kathy (Duane) Jesch of St. Augusta, Minn., Colette (Allen) Ensign of Dickinson, Rachelle (Rex) Langston of Newnan, Ga., Janel Frank of Mandan, Jody (Nancy) of Bismarck, Jamie (Tammy) of Dickinson, Melanie (Lee) Kathrein of Dickinson, Lisa (Larry) Heiser of Dickinson, and Shawn of Minot; grandchildren, Jason (Malinda) Jesch, Jeremy (Michelle) Jesch, Michelle (Mick) Gibbs, Michael (Amanda) Jesch, Dustin Jesch, Jennifer (Dave) Dodds, Jessica (Michael) Patrick, Lucas Ensign, Amy (Paul) Warren, Matthew (Casey) Langston, Gabriel Langston, Jonathan Langston, Amanda (Kyle) Langan, Rylee Jalbert, Aiden Jalbert, Jesse (Mindy) Jalbert, Brittany (Andrew) Schmautz, Katie Jalbert, Michaela Kathrein, Morgan Kathrein, Christopher Wandler, Cody Heiser, Karli Heiser; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Fossum of Rapid City, S.D., sister-in-law, Mary June of Dickinson; and special friend Bethol Knutson of Dickinson.

He was preceded in death by his wife and princess, Leona; siblings, Burneece (Morris) Steen, Leslie, Glen (Margie), Charlotte, Wayne (Karine), Earlene (George) Jones, Marvel (Orville) Olson, Russell (Lucille), Dennis and brother-in-laws, Darrel Paulson and Albert Fossum.

Funeral Mass for Archie will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New England, with Father Gary Benz celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, New England.

Visitation for Archie will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held 6 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines provided by the CDC and ND Department of Health. To view the live webcast of Archie's funeral mass, rosary and vigil, please go to, Stevenson Funeral Home website, click on Archie's photo, select photos and videos and the livestream will be active 15 minutes before each service.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, Dickinson or St. Mary's Church, New England.

