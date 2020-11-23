Menu
Archie Wanner

Archie Wanner, 62, of Hebron, ND died unexpectedly on November 20, 2020 at his farm home near Hebron.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, Nov. 25th at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hebron. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Hebron Community Center with a vigil service at 7:00 PM. A live stream of the vigil service and funeral Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Archie's obituary page.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
