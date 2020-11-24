Archie J. Wanner, 62, a lifelong farmer and rancher of Hebron, ND, died unexpectedly at his farm due to heart complications on November 20, 2020.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, Nov. 25th at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hebron with Fr. Jeffrey Zwack celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Hebron Community Center with a vigil service at 7:00 PM. A live stream of the vigil service and funeral Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Archie's obituary page. Archie was born November 23, 1957 in Richardton, ND, the youngest of eight children born to John and Mary Ann (Malling) Wanner. He attended Hebron Public School and graduated from high school in 1976. During his high school years, he was active in basketball and livestock judging. He continued his education at North Dakota State University where he studied mechanical agriculture. Archie was involved in the AGR fraternity there and became a loyal Bison fan. He graduated from NDSU in 1980.

He went to work for his brother John in Colorado where he worked in the propane business for a short time. Archie then returned to Hebron to farm with his folks. He met Anne Marie Graner while attending NDSU and they later married on February 1, 1991 (celebrating 29 years of marriage this year). He and Anne Marie's greatest happiness came when they were blessed with their son Kacey, who was born on November 28, 2002.

Archie's greatest loves were his family, faith, farming, and spending time at the "Ranch" south of Golden Valley, ND. He enjoyed hunting and going on adventures with friends in his side-by-side ATV. Servitude was important to Archie, he was very active in his church and community. He served on the St. Ann's Church Council, Morton County Crop Improvement Board, the Hebron Fire Dept. Board, the Glen Ullin Weighing Association, and was a member of the ND Stockmen's Association.

Archie will always be remembered for his laugh and good sense of humor, his warm and welcoming presence, his caring concern for others, and his willingness to help others in need.

He is survived by his wife Anne Marie Wanner of Hebron; son, Kacey of Hebron; siblings, Jim Wanner of Bismarck, JoAnn Prom of Forest Lake, MN, John (Carol) Wanner of Montrose, CO, Jeanne (Denis) Duppong of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Mary Ann (Ken) Duppong of Glen Ullin; sisters-in-law, Lois Wanner of Golden Valley, ND, Mary Pat Manning-Cunniff of Sonoma, CA and Sheree Wanner, Montrose, CO, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers (Rich and Ron Wanner), a brother-in-law (Will Prom), and a sister-in-law (Jean Wanner).

Archie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Hebron Ambulance Service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hebron Fire Department and/or the Hebron Ambulance Service in memory and recognition of Archie Wanner. Memorials may also be given to the family for Masses/and or family wishes.

