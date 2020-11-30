Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ardella Gehring

Ardella Gehring

Ardella Anna Gehring, 81, Bismarck, entered Heaven's gates on Nov. 28, 2020.

Ardella was born March 2, 1939 to Michael and Barbara Emter of Glen Ullin. She grew up and attended school in Glen Ullin until she moved to Bismarck. She was united in marriage to Leo Gehring on Sept. 1, 1962 in Bismarck. They were blessed with two children, Karla and Timothy. Ardella was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck. She was employed at Red Owl Grocery in Bismarck for over 22 years before she went to work part-time for Bismarck Public Schools, from where she retired in 2001.

In her younger years, Ardella enjoyed camping with family and friends, gardening, biking, snowmobiling, and dancing to polka music with her husband. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially for the holidays. Ardella loved spending time with family and friends. A highlight of her life was her three grandsons; Johnathan, Tyler, and Brandon whom she loved dearly.

Ardella is survived by her husband, Leo; son, Timothy, Bismarck; daughter and son-in-law, Karla (Kevin) Neigum, Marion, Iowa; grandsons, Johnathan Neigum, Marion, Iowa, Tyler (Elizabeth) Neigum, Le Claire, Iowa, and Brandon Neigum, Minot; sisters, Delphie (Jim) Horner, Bismarck, Gladys Glasser, Glendive, Mont.; brothers, Adolph (Christine) Emter and Eugene (Arlene) Emter, both of Bismarck.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Agnes (Ed) Glasser, Perpetua Emter; brother, Thomas (Marge) Emter; and one brother-in-law, Clarence Glasser.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Ardella.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.