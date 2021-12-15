Menu
Arden Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Arden Johnson

Arden J. Johnson, 78, Punta Gorda, Florida, died Dec. 9, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. There will be no visitation. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Arden was born June 16, 1943, the son of Julius and Stella Johnson. Arden grew up and graduated from Powers Lake High School in 1961. He joined the Army in 1962 and served until 1965; then joining the Army Reserves until 1995, retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

In 1966 Arden joined the ND Highway Patrol and served in various positions, retiring in 1995 with the rank of Major. Arden continued to work the next 15 years at the NDDOT and FEMA.

His time was filled over the years with slow pitch softball, golfing, hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time at Lake Isabel with family and friends.

Arden is survived by his wife, Cindy, Punta Gorda, Fla.; children, Mara Johnson, Eden Prairie, Minn., Scot (Stacy) Johnson, Charlotte, N.C., and Chad (Natalie) Johnson, Salt Lake City, Utah.; stepchildren, Bob Mayer, Plymouth, Minn., and David (Amy) Mayer, Bismarck; grandchildren, Paige and Derek Johnson, Katie and Colby Johnson, Tyler Vlasak and Noah and Miles Mayer; his siblings, Ron (Angeli) Johnson, Las Vegas, Nev., Roger (Vivian) Johnson, Minot, and Judy Stenback, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or Elks Camp Grassick.

Following a military burial, the family invites you to join them at the Bismarck Eagles for a celebration of Arden's life.

To share memories of Arden and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, 2021.
Condolences to the Family , Friends and Colleagues of Arden . Throughout his career with The North Dakota Highway Patrol . Arden walked tall among his peers . A profession Arden was obviously very fond of . Sincerely Art & Val Olson Ret: Burleigh County Sheriffs Department
Art Olson Ret: Burleigh County Sheriffs Department
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of Arden. I had the pleasure of knowing him while we were both on the Highway Patrol. I knew him to be very honest, trustworthy and dedicated to his occupation.
Tom Schneider
Work
December 19, 2021
To the family of Arden Johnson, our deepest sympathy is with you in your time of loss. Arden was a very good fellow employee while working at the Highway Patrol. He was extremely knowledgeable and enthusiastic in carrying out the mission we all had sworn to uphold. May you find peace in knowing he was a dedicated public servant both in his patrol and military service. Brian and Barb Berg
Brian Berg
Work
December 16, 2021
