Arden Omlid

Funeral services for Arden N. Omlid, 76 of Watford City, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City with Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen officiating. Interment will be in the Garden Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Watford City, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation was held Monday at the funeral home in Watford City, one hour before service at the church.

Arden was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Williston, to Nils and Margot (Nordby) Omlid. He grew up on a farm northeast of Watford City attending elementary school in Divide and Nelson schools. He graduated from Watford City High School in 1962. After that, he briefly attended college at the Dakota Business College in Fargo.

It was there he met the love of his life, Judith Petersen. They were married in Salem, Ore., Aug. 17, 1966. Recently, they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

While in Oregon, their oldest daughter Kristine was born. They moved to North Dakota in 1968. Daughter Stacey was born in 1970 and son Kevin joined the family on July 4, 1977.

Arden worked for Ray's Standard and the elevator prior to starting his long-time career of driving truck. He worked for Koch Services and Badlands Powerfuels for many of those years. Arden finally retired from driving truck in 2010. This allowed him time to enjoy his family, and many activities which included having coffee with the boys at the Cenex station.

He was a member of the local Sons of Norway, Watford City Lions Club and was a board member of the Heritage Park and also enjoyed singing with the Senior Citizen's Choir. All these actives kept him from his favorite hobby of oil painting, which was part of his original retirement plan.

Arden Nils Omlid passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at Sanford Health in Bismarck, surrounded by his family after having a stroke. He was 76 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Judith Omlid; son Kevin Omlid; daughter Kristine Medeiros and her children Asa Omlid, Alesia Medeiros (Christopher Senff), Micheal Medeiros (Trystyn Wright) and MacKenzie Olson; daughter Stacey Arndt (Robin) and her children Joshua Murray (Raeni), Casie Kahler, and Lea Arndt (Kobe Norton), Cole Arndt (Jessica), and Robert Arndt (Jessica). He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and Milton Omlid, several nieces and nephews and 14 great-grandchildren.

Arden is preceded in death by his parents, Margot and Nils Omlid and an infant brother.