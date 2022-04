Arden C. Stafford, 88, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Scranton. Funeral services for Arden will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Pierce Congregational Church. Pastor Mary Wiggins will officiate with burial to follow in the Pierce Cemetery.

Visitation for Arden will be held Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Krebsbach Funeral Home Chapel.