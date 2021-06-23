Arlene Bush (Erman)

Arlene was born Oct. 3, 1928 in Harvey to Samuel (Ehrmann) Erman and Bertha (Wiersch) Erman. Arlene married Glenn J. Bush on Oct. 25, 1948. They raised eight children and farmed in Munster Township W and NW of New Rockford.

A celebration of life will be held in New Rockford at St. John Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil service July 21 and a 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, July 22, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be given to the Women's Auxiliary Cemetery Association, PO Box 303, New Rockford, ND 58356, or online at the City of New Rockford's website.