Arlene Bush
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Arlene Bush (Erman)

Arlene was born Oct. 3, 1928 in Harvey to Samuel (Ehrmann) Erman and Bertha (Wiersch) Erman. Arlene married Glenn J. Bush on Oct. 25, 1948. They raised eight children and farmed in Munster Township W and NW of New Rockford.

A celebration of life will be held in New Rockford at St. John Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil service July 21 and a 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, July 22, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be given to the Women's Auxiliary Cemetery Association, PO Box 303, New Rockford, ND 58356, or online at the City of New Rockford's website.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church
New Rockford, ND
Jul
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Catholic Church
New Rockford, ND
