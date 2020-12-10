Arlene Johnson

Arlene Johnson, 79, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 7, 2020.

Arlene Jeanette Johnson was born April 26, 1941, in Bismarck, one of 15 children born to Jesse and Alberta (Fraser) Wilson.

Arlene attended school in Bismarck and Wing. On Sept. 30, 1963, she married Kenneth W. Johnson of Baldwin and together they built a life farming and ranching. Many people remember her flower gardens and the cowboy boots adorning the fence posts of their ND Centennial Farm along Highway 1804 north of Bismarck.

Arlene was employed as a cook for the Wilton Senior Center and the Baptist Home in Bismarck. She also worked as a receptionist for the Motor Vehicle Department for 15 years, retiring in 2008.

Arlene lived a very simple but full life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter Monica (Kyle) Riskedahl, grandchildren Kodi and Jessica, great-grandchild Eliana, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and fourteen brothers and sisters; Leola Stansky, Dorothy Gorden, Vera Gorden, Virginia Anstrom, Kenneth Wilson, Hazel Gorden, Jesse Wilson, Alvin Wilson, Goldie Maynard, Ellen Mae Fred, Helen McClure, Marion Kirkey, Leonard Wilson, and one infant sister.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Rosehill Cemetery, rural Wilton. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.