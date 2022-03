Arlene M. Olson, 91, Bismarck, traveled to her heavenly home on her birthday, Sept. 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.