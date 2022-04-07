Arlene Regina (Sickler) Sattler

BISMARCK - Arlene Regina (Sickler) Sattler, 78, finished her earthly journey on April 5, 2022, accompanied by her family in her faith-filled struggle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Arlene was born on January 13, 1944 in Dickinson, ND, the daughter of Valentine and Regina (Mischel) Sickler. Arlene grew up on a farm in Hirschville, ND, near Gladstone, with the Church of St. Philip literally next to their home. Arlene was raised in a strong Catholic faith environment, which she continued to grow in throughout her entire life. As a youth, she attended the one-room Wildrose farm school in Dunn County until the 5th Grade and eventually graduated from Gladstone High School. She raised her four children in Dickinson, ND where she was an active parishioner of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, serving as an organist for 15 years. She was employed by Stark County Sheriff Department. Within the Diocese of Bismarck, Arlene was instrumental in establishing "Beginning Experience International Ministry," a program focused on helping to bring peace to those going through an experience of being widowed or divorced. She eventually moved to the Twin Cities metropolitan area to be near her children and grandchildren, which next to her Catholic faith, is what inspired her most to live her life as she did.

She was preceded in death by her parents Valentine and Regina (Mischel) Sickler, brother Larry Sickler. She is survived by her brothers, Arthur (Rose) Sickler, Norbert Sickler, Robert (Rosalind) Sickler; her children, Todd (Kathy) Sattler, Teri (Dave) Stefonowicz, Tracy Sattler, and Rev. Wayne Sattler. She was formerly married to Dale Sattler the father of her children. Arlene is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her beloved grandchildren are Brittney (Tony), Christopher (Allison), Adam (Diana), Joseph (Tylynn), Benjamin, Emma, Hannah (Alex), Julia, Noah (Lindsay), Jesse, Leah, Elijah, Nicholas, Levi, Anna.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN, with the Rev. Wayne Sattler, Arlene's son officiating. Visitation 3-6 PM Sunday, April 10, 2022 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN; with Rosary and Vigil starting at 4:00 PM, and also one hour prior to Mass. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.