Arley Schwindt, 89, Mandan, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at a local hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan with Rev. Phil Leer officiating. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.