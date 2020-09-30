Arnold Ohlhauser

Arnold Ohlhauser, 87, passed away peacefully Sept. 23, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

Arnold was born March 22, 1933 to Fred and Christina (Schnaible) Ohlhauser in Linton. He was united in marriage to Viola Weber on Nov. 8, 1954 and were blessed with five children, Victoria, Steven, David, Timmie, and Sunnie (Kim).

Arnold was truly a jack of all trades, including running the county road grader, bus driver and bus mechanic. He worked construction installing water lines and even was a police officer in Lemmon, S.D., and Linton. Arnold enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, piano, guitar and accordion. He loved making his stag handle knives and traveling to gun shows. He was always ready to help a neighbor and willing to help fix about anything that needed fixing. No one was a stranger for long; Arnold had a gift for gab and kept up with the many friends he made over the years.

Arnold is survived by his daughters, Vicki (James) Malard and Sunnie Marie Lewis; six grandchildren, Monique, Alicia, Joshua, Jessica, Kristie and Billie Jo, 14 great-grandchildren; in-laws Neil and Suzie Weber, Alex and Shirley Jahner, and Janice Umber.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years in 2011, Viola; three sons, Steven, David, and Timmie; his three brothers and their wives Arlo (Phyllis), Donald (Marie) and Willis (Alvina).

Due to circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have graveside services in the summer of 2021.

