Arnold "Arnie" J. Schafer

BISMARCK - Arnold "Arnie" J. Schafer, 93, formerly of Underwood, ND died February 22, 2022 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck, ND.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Bismarck Funeral Home Chapel, Bismarck. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Goetz Funeral Home website below Arnie's obituary. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)