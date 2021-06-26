Arthur Conklin

Arthur Allen Conklin, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully June 20, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. He was born in Minot on May 23, 1948 to Allen and Muriel Conklin. He married Debra Carlson on May 26, 1979 in Bismarck; and they raised their family in Oakes.

Art was truly a gracious and caring man who was an avid outdoorsman and loved pheasant hunting and fishing. He enjoyed taking time to travel and pursue these passions on trips to Canada, Brazil, Tanzania, Cuba and Alaska. Art was a person who devoted his life to education; he attended North Dakota State University for his bachelor and master's degrees, then received his specialist degrees in school administration through the Tri-College Universities in 1986. He served as a teacher and principal in many schools, while spending the last many years of his career as superintendent of Oakes Public Schools. He was chairman of the North Dakota Educational Technology Council, NDASA Southeast Region Superintendent of the Year in 1996, 2000, and 2003; chairman of Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit, president of the NDASA, and former president elect of NDASSP. After his retirement, Art became heavily involved in his community and served as president of Oakes Enhancement Inc., a city council member and treasurer of the Oakes United Methodist Church.

Art is preceded in death by his parents and eldest son Charles.

He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Debra; their two children, Kristofer (fiancee: Brianna) Conklin and Leigh (Kyle) Delahoyde; sisters, Ann (Mark) Elder, Jean (Dave) Senger, and Arlene (Dan) Wentworth and three grandchildren, Holden Delahoyde, Graham Delahoyde, and Charleigh Delahoyde.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28 at the Oakes United Methodist Church with Reverend Dave Andrews officiating. Art's service will be livestreamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on his obituary page.