Arthur Finck

Arthur E. Finck passed away Oct. 25 at Grandview Terrace, Sun City West, Phoenix, Arizona.

Art was born Sept. 14, 1937 in Carson to Emil and Magdalena Finck. He graduated from Carson High School in 1955. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Bismarck College, and the Graduate School of Banking. Since 1961 Art was in banking and served as vice president in various locations within North Dakota and Montana. Arthur served as Exhaulted Ruler of the Bismarck Elks Lodge 1199. Upon retiring, Art and his wife Janet, made their home in Dell Webbs, Sun City West, Phoenix, Arizona and then at Grandview Terrace Retirement Home.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, his sister Alma and husband Walter Bohn, his nieces Sandra Bohn (Mike), and Nancy Bohn, and nephews Russ Bohn (Bev), Robert Bohn (Connie), Randall Bohn, Lyle Bohn (Elaine) and Steve Bohn (Elizabeth) and their families.