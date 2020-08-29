Arvid Backman

Arvid George Backman, 83, of Wilton, passed into the loving arms of his Savior, Aug. 25, 2020, at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Mission Evangelical Free Church, 701 Seventh St. N, Wilton. Burial immediately following at the Mission Cemetery east of Wilton. For those unable to attend, a live stream service will be available on Mission Evangelical Free Church's website, under the links tab.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a time of sharing beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

