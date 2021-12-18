Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
August Schaeffer
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

August Schaeffer

August Schaeffer, 86, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 15, 2021.

August is survived by his wife, Dianne, children Mariah and Darin, and one granddaughter Kaya.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 East Turnpike Avenue, Bismarck.

Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/bethelbismarck/live/

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneral.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Augie with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
22
Service
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
23
Funeral service
Bethel Lutheran Church
615 E Turnpike Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th Street, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I will miss you, my friend. Till we meet again.
Paul Klebe
Friend
December 23, 2021
Augie was an excellent school administrator. He had a unique ability to listen and try and understand students and staff. I don´t think he had a mean bone in his body. I hold him in the highest regard as a fellow educator and friend.My thoughts and prayers go out to his precious wife and children.
Gene Boyle
Work
December 20, 2021
Dear Diane and family....What wonderful memories I hold in my head and heart.....all beginning with an 8th grade science class at Simile Junior High.....
Dave+Colleen Pearce
December 19, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I have many wonderful memories of August and your family. Prayers to all of you.
Holly (Shirley) Roehrich
December 18, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Augie´s passing. I had him as a teacher for two years and a neighbor for many too. He´d always have to look my cars up at car shows. Sure going to miss seeing him. Prayers for the rest of the family.
Greg Schuchard
School
December 18, 2021
Knew "Augie" for many years. A great guy. Our sympathies to your family.
Leo hunn
Friend
December 18, 2021
We knew "Augie" many years. A great guy .our sympathy's to the family.
Leo hunn
Friend
December 18, 2021
His smile will be missed. He served his family, his community and his God well. Rest in peace.
Janet Geston
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results