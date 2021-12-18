August Schaeffer

August Schaeffer, 86, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 15, 2021.

August is survived by his wife, Dianne, children Mariah and Darin, and one granddaughter Kaya.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 East Turnpike Avenue, Bismarck.

Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/bethelbismarck/live/

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneral.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Augie with his family.