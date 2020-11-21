Avis Dissell

Avis Marie Nygaard Dissell, 91 years old on Oct. 14, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 17, 2020. Avis was born in Crosby, the third child of Olga (Nelson) Nygaard and John Nygaard. She was raised with her eight siblings in Blooming Prairie Township in Divide County. She attended Bluffton School, one mile north of the family farm and Glenwood Lutheran Church, one mile south of the farm.

Avis was a woman of many talents, ranging from carpentry skills to many artistic pursuits including painting, ceramics and fiber arts. Later in life, she graduated from Bismarck State College with an associate's degree and wrote and published an autobiographical book.

She was married to Fred Dissell in 1947 and they raised three children, Paulette Kelsey-Dissell, Kirk Dissell, and Kevin Dissell in Noonan until 1969 when they moved to Center.

Avis is survived by her three children, daughters-in-law, Sunshine Dissell and Gwendy Dissell; grandchildren, "Big" Jennifer, "Little" Jennifer, Crystal, Eric and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Ben, Levi, Lillian, Kris, Samantha, Kaili, Easton and Jaxon; and siblings, Ethel Spooner, Julian Nygaard, Vernon Nygaard (Glenda) Nygaard, Lloyd Nygaard and J.D. (Peggy) Nygaard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Fred Dissell; and sisters, Julane Haugland, Louella Oien and Irene Beasley.

A family remembrance gathering will be held at a later date.

