Barbara Braun

Barbara C. Braun passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A private ceremony will be held Friday Oct. 1 at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. The service will be livestreamed.

Barbara was born to the happy family of W.L. and Lucille Braun and her sister, Renee, on Nov. 16, 1952. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1970. She holds a BA in social work from the University of North Dakota and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She did graduate work in social service administration at Arizona State University. Post college, she worked for the Social Service Board as a social worker on the medical review team in Jamestown. In 1977, Governor Link appointed her the Director of the Protection and Advocacy Program for the developmentally disabled.

Barbara loved to travel and spend the summers on her boat on the Missouri River with friends. Her faithful companion was her dog, Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter L. Braun.

Barbara is survived by her mother, Lucille Braun and sister, Renee (John) Thorp.

To share memories of Barbara, view the service livestream and sign the guestbook, please visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com