Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Braun
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Barbara Braun

Barbara C. Braun passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A private ceremony will be held Friday Oct. 1 at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. The service will be livestreamed.

Barbara was born to the happy family of W.L. and Lucille Braun and her sister, Renee, on Nov. 16, 1952. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1970. She holds a BA in social work from the University of North Dakota and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She did graduate work in social service administration at Arizona State University. Post college, she worked for the Social Service Board as a social worker on the medical review team in Jamestown. In 1977, Governor Link appointed her the Director of the Protection and Advocacy Program for the developmentally disabled.

Barbara loved to travel and spend the summers on her boat on the Missouri River with friends. Her faithful companion was her dog, Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter L. Braun.

Barbara is survived by her mother, Lucille Braun and sister, Renee (John) Thorp.

To share memories of Barbara, view the service livestream and sign the guestbook, please visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Service
First Lutheran Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was so sorry to hear. Many memories growing up in Turtle Lake and especially Trinity Lutheran Church. Beautiful girl and woman. Blessings to the family.
Lynn Wagner Brekke
Friend
October 1, 2021
She was a good friend. And will be missed
LaDonna Forsch
October 1, 2021
My sympathies are extended! I worked with Barb at the Protection and Advocacy located in the Capital Annex. We shared our birthdate of November 16th. She was a good friend and a good administrator!
Phyllis J Denault
Work
September 30, 2021
I hadn´t seen Barb in years, but I knew her when she was with P and A, and she was a great leader of that organization. Her personal qualities of kindness, compassion, and devotion, significantly benefited those she served.
John Olson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results