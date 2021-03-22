Barbara Doan

Barbara Louise (Hoisveen) Doan, 73, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:40 a.m. in Dickinson, ND at St. Luke's Home. She was born July 7, 1947 in Washington State and was the youngest surviving child to Milo Winfred Hoisveen and Hollis Lucille (Carrell) Hoisveen.

Barbara grew up in Bismarck, ND from the time she was five years old. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1965 and She married John William Doan that same year. While raising their two children, she worked selling Avon and later sold real estate and earned awards and achievements.

Feeling the call of God on her life, she enrolled in college, in the field of Psychology. In 1982, she received her B.S. degree (with high honors) in Psychology from Evangel University in Springfield, MO. She then attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA on a Full Scholarship and obtained her Masters Degrees in Human Relations////Supervision, Psychology, and Business in 1983. In 2000, she became an ordained pastor through the Minnesota Graduate School of Theology.

After moving back to Bismarck, ND in 1983 Barbara worked in several positions over the years. She was a sales associate at the Bible Book Store along with a career placement provider for seniors. Her greatest fulfilment was as a counselor helping others with life issues and spirituality. She worked as a volunteer, donated her time and goods to those in need to show the love of God and share her faith in Jesus Christ.

Barbara enjoyed many artistic avenues like writing, photography, dancing, piano playing, drawing, and painting. She participated in the Bismarck Junior College Bag Pipe Band as a dancer for six years. She was a passionate person who could be quite tenacious at times. She was a loving Mother, Daughter, and Grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Anastasia Amber (Doan) Adams, Angela Amber (Doan) Wright, and three grandchildren, Luke McKinley Craver, Elizabeth Katherine Craver, and Alexandria Amber Adams.

The memorial will be held at DaWise Perry Funeral Services, 4614 Memorial Highway, Mandan, ND 58554, Monday May 17, 2021.