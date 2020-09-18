Barbara Schneibel

Barbara A. (Held) Schneibel, age 87 was born to Adam and Clara (Voeller) Held on Aug. 22, 1933 in Rugby, North Dakota. She died at the age of 87 years on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck. On Oct. 20, 1952 she was united in marriage to Maurus Schneibel in Selz and the couple farmed near Fulda and then purchased a farm near Selz, later moving to Rugby in 1975.

She is survived by five sons, Darrell (Susie), Bismarck; Monte (Gayle), Rugby; Randy (Deb), Oxbow; Gary of Aberdeen, S.D.; and Kevin (MaryKaye), Manvel; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister Loretta Heilman, Bismarck; other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 in the Little Flower Catholic Church, Rugby with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 9 until 10:30 a.m., all in the Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby. There will be no reviewal in the church on Saturday. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)