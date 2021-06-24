Barbara Wald

Barbara (Reis) Wald, 86, of Napoleon, left her earthly home to enter her heavenly home on Monday, June 21, 2021. After a yearlong battle with cancer, she passed away surrounded by her loving family. A public viewing will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Napoleon from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday with a prayer service to begin at 7. Barbara's Funeral Service will take place 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Napoleon followed by burial at St. Philip Neri Cemetery.

Barbara Reis was born in Logan County to Pius and Julianna (Schmidt) Reis on Nov. 30, 1934. She was the eighth of twelve children born to the Reis family. Barb attended school until eighth grade near her farm home in a country school named Weigel Township #1.

While at home, Barbara was her dad, Pius's, right hand man. She spent many hours riding on the plow behind the horses. She did many jobs around the farm including butchering chickens, milking cows, and making hay. Her dad valued her help so much that he cried when she married Victor. He felt that he was losing his hired hand!

Barbara married Victor Wald at St. Boniface Catholic Church near Kintyre. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in April. The couple moved to the Wald family farm five miles north of Napoleon where they lived until 1983 when they moved a half mile to the south. They farmed and milked cows for many years. Barbara was again the right hand man for Victor and toiled alongside her husband over the years. Barbara was happiest when she was working outside and burning garbage.

Barbara travelled many miles with Victor as he played his accordion at many wedding dances and polka fests. She would take the booking dates, organize the instruments, and make sure that they arrived on time and got home safely! She never slept along the way home. Barb enjoyed visiting with people at all of the events and she could occasionally be talked into singing with Victor. Many times Victor would question the name of a song or its lyrics and Barb would begin to hum the entire song for Victor to play. Barbara enjoyed singing throughout her lifetime. She learned to sing in German at home and would sing Silent Night in German every Christmas Eve at midnight Mass. She sang in the church choir at St. Boniface and later at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Barb, her sisters, Madge Leier and Caroline Schatz, along with Adeline Glatt won first prize at Napoleon's Jubilee Celebration while singing Santa Lucia.

Barbara served on the American Legion Auxiliary, The Christian Mothers, and the St. Philip Neri Church board. She was an avid bowler for many years. Barb loved to craft with her main projects being making baby blankets for all of her grandchildren and Christmas stockings for all of the great-grandchildren. She also made many Christmas ornaments with pictures on them for family members and beyond. One year she made 23 ornaments for Victor and her godchildren. Barb did not like to watch TV but you better not be talking when Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune or Lawrence Welk were on! Barb was a "word" girl and liked to read the Bismarck Tribune every day and especially loved the crossword puzzle section. She always had a dictionary nearby!

Blessing Victor and Barbara's marriage were six children: John (Carmen), Jeff (Tammy), Vicki (Steve Thomas), Victor Jr. (Susan), Greg (Twyla), and Valerie (Joe Miller). Grandchildren blessing the Wald family are Whitney, Wyatt, and Wade Rath-Wald; Jaren Wald; Vanessa, Vonda, and Victoria Thomas; Alex, Austin, Logan, and Lucas Wald; Josh, Amber, and Morgan Wald; Eric and Amanda Lipp. The delights of Barbara's heart, her great-grandchildren are Dain, Emelia, Dax, Thea, Elsian, Orion, Jackson, Juniper, Pierce, Bentley, McKoy, Stetson, Brekka, Emery, Hadley, Markell, Payson, Iylee, Koy, Kylynn, Quinn, and Lincoln. One more great-grandchild is due to be born any day. One grandchild Weston Rath-Wald and one great-grandchildren and Echo Bostrom will greet Grandma Barb in heaven.

Surviving siblings and in-laws are Al Leier; Alvera and Tony Leier; and Angie and Ed Geiger. Those preceding Barbara in death are her parents, Pius and Julianna Reis; her siblings and in-laws, Helen and Peter Wikenheiser; Eva and Tony Huber; Clara and John Schweitzer; Sebastian and Lorraine Reis; Peter and Rose Reis; Teresa and Jack Dutt; Madge Leier; Caroline and Karl Schatz; and Pius Reis Jr. Also preceding Barbara in death are Victor's parents, Stanis and Agatha Wald and his siblings and in-laws Henry Volk, Betty and Valentine Fettig, and Ann and Norman Ballard.

