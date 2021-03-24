Menu
Barry Schuchard
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND

Barry Schuchard

Every now and again, you meet a person who lives life with an uncompromising knowledge that each day is to be appreciated, meaningful, and truly experienced. This is how Barry Schuchard lived, and while his life on earth ended too soon, that enthusiasm and passion for living will carry forward through the lives of his family, friends, and those who were fortunate to know him. On March 22, 2021, Barry passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones.

Barry K Schuchard was born Sept. 1, 1960 to Lyle and Charlene (Werre) Schuchard in Linton. Growing up, Barry was hard working, athletic, and occasionally found some trouble to get into on a Friday night.

Barry was so proud of his family and the strong, connected bond they all shared. In 1997, Barry and Sue married and built a beautiful life together with their beloved children, Adam, Jennifer, Brittney, and Rylee. They first lived in Valley City, then West Fargo, also spending many hours together on Middle Cormorant. Barry's bond with Sue was extraordinary, he would often admit she really ran the show and how fortunate he was to have her in his life. He was quick to tell a story about the kids, brag about their accomplishments, and recognize the people they all continue to grow into. He delighted in spending time with all his kids and grandkids at their home or at the lake, in the chaos of young kids playing, or the pride in watching Rylee surf behind the boat.

A proud North Dakota State University alumnus (Go Bison!), Barry graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. This would lead to a career of nearly four decades with engineering firm KLJ. He joined the firm in 1983 and spent his career working on infrastructure projects across the upper Midwest. Most recently, Barry served as CEO of the company. In any role Barry held, he found the greatest joy in mentoring up-and-coming professionals and checking in on projects. His KLJ family was blessed with his devotion to the success of the people he worked with. He had a communication style all his own -- encouraging, stern, and motivating. Barry often said his career started all because someone took a chance on him, and he, in turn, took a chance on many. The engineering industry is better for his time as part of it.

We cannot tell the story of Barry's life without mentioning two additional passions -- sports and those classic cars! When it came to sports, Barry had a passion for his favorite teams and ravenously followed the Celtics, Twins, Packers, and of course, his beloved NDSU Bison. Barry wore his love for NDSU Bison football like a badge of honor. Tailgating and bus trips for Bison games became a yearly pastime with Barry at the helm. In 2013, a perfect Bison season was bookended by two unforgettable bus trips to Manhattan, Kansas and Frisco, Texas. And the cars. It must have been part of why he loved engineering infrastructure and all the bridges and transportation projects -- helping build new places to drive the cars. His favorites were his '67 Camaro and his 2017 ZL1 Camaro.

Above all, Barry was a man of strong faith and conviction. Committed to building a life worth living, He made sure everyone around him knew he was there to support, encourage, and push. He did not settle for anything less than our best, and as we move forward as family and friends without him, we will carry that passion and conviction in each of our days.

Barry is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Sue and their children Rylee, Adam (Amanda) Kelley, Elsie, Lyla -- Fargo; Jennifer (Jarryd) Phillips, Finn -- Franklin, Mass.; Brittney (Ryan) Hoverson, Kora, Leroy -- West Fargo. Barry is also survived by his parents, Lyle and Charlene Schuchard, siblings Rick, (Gale); and Tracey (Dave) Famias, sister-in-law Barb (Paul) Henke, brother-in-law Jim (Donna) Kelly, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and his KLJ family.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Art and Emma Werre, Leonard and Millie Schuchard; in-laws Ruby and Earl Kelly, Mike Kelly, and Bob Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials and donations be made to the NDSU Foundation or Red River Zoo Future Bison Exhibit.

Thursday: Visitation at 4:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus with prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 26: Visitation at 10 a.m. at the church with funeral at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery with a lunch back at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus, 3636 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58104

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.

Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:30p.m.
Hope Lutheran Church South Campus
ND
Mar
25
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Hope Lutheran Church South Campus
ND
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church South Campus
ND
Mar
26
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church South Campus
ND
Mar
26
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Wamre's, Ross, Jen, Duane
March 25, 2021
We were so surprised and sorry to hear of Barry’s passing. Sue, you and your entire family are in our prayers.
Mike and Randi Watterson
Friend
March 25, 2021
You will be missed dear friend, for all the good times we had over the years. You are gone way too soon. Love you always brother.
Jack Towner
Friend
March 24, 2021
Jack and Tracy Towner
March 24, 2021
and Families
March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about Barry we are in AZ but wish we could be there we have memories of him our hearts go out for you
Jerry and Julie Kuhn
March 24, 2021
Sue and family,
We are deeply saddened by Barry’s passing. Barry was an amazing person and he will be missed by many.

We love you,
Mark and Val Christensen
Mark Christensen
Friend
March 24, 2021
Mark and Val Christensen
March 24, 2021
Dear Lyle, Char, Sue and family:
Michelle and I want to extend our most heartfelt sympathy to you on the passing of a most amazing man. Barry and I were NDSU classmates in the engineering curriculum. Barry was always one of smartest in our class. I spent a couple years working at KLJ Engineering 15 years ago and I can tell you he was someone I admired the MOST in his role on the Board of Directors. I joined the Sons of AmVets in late 2016 where we got to know Lyle and Char in our frequent visits there. When Barry was in Bismarck for meetings he would stop over at the AmVets to visit his parents since they were there volunteering nearly every night! I got several chances to visit with Barry where he was just the same guy as at NDSU even in spite of his great career success. Always humble, always a kind professional gentleman. I also witnessed the strong love and pride Lyle and Char had for their son when I would ask “how’s Barry doing?” And “is Barry retired yet?” The last time I visited with Lyle was in December and the answer to the retirement question Lyle gave me was “well, he was going to retire but given the CEO position was open, Barry decided to stay on a while longer to help in the transition until they can find another longer term CEO” That sounded just like something Barry would do! KLJ could not do without his expertise but God needed him more up in Heaven where I truly believe he will be looking over all his beloved family and friends as he proudly wears his angel wings! Barry, you lived life to the fullest and left a legacy that many people couldn’t do in twice your lifetime. Well done Barry! Until we meet again my friend..... Curtis and Michelle Jundt
Curtis Jundt
Classmate
March 23, 2021
Oh, dear Barry. What a man you were. From the time I first met you and Sue.... I knew your relationship was something special. You put Sue and your family first always. You were always so thoughtful with your gifts. It was always such a pleasure to see you coming in the door....always so much fun to work with you, well... all but that one time when you refused to come into the office because I had a Fighting Sioux hockey jersey draped over a chair in my office! . NDSU, through and through. What a fun memory. You were dedicated to your career and serving others. I will miss you, my friend. I will try my best to help Sue through these unchartered waters. Bless the life of Barry.✝
Deb McShane
Friend
March 23, 2021
Sue, I’m so sorry to hear about Barry. Please know you and your family are in my prayers. . God bless.
Susan Brandt
Coworker
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results