Beanie Rogers

Melvina Ann "Beanie" Rogers' soul with flights of angels has ascended into the clouds to touch the hand of God.

Beanie was born Sept. 14, 1951 to Lois Lohman and left this world March 15, 2021. Her mother married Roy Kromarek and Beanie grew up and went through school with her sisters Vicki, Vincentette, Marion, and Tonya, and brothers, Raymond and Karl. She graduated from Scranton High School and attended Rapid City School of Business and later North Dakota State University majoring in bookkeeping.

Beanie married Bill Rogers on Nov. 28, 1969 in Scranton. She worked as a bookkeeper for Jacobson Construction for 12 years before starting with Heringer Dentistry for 18 more years.

She was an involved member of ABATE of ND for the first formative years, and a member of American Motorcyclist Association. Beanie was an enthusiastic motorcyclist engaging heavily in building one Harley after another. The '47 knucklehead was put together in the dining room over one winter and ridden for over 30 years. After Beanie and Bill's daughters were born a Harley sidecar rig took us all to many Sturgis rallies. Now the grandchildren ride where their mothers did.

Beanie had a love for cooking, sewing, and her "stampin' up" events. She had such great joy in garden decorations.

Those saddened by her passing are her husband Bill of 51 years; two daughters, Jennifer Gessele, and Willamina Vaughan; four grandchildren, Brynlee, Charlie and Hailey Gessele and Olivia Vaughan; along with siblings and nieces and nephews.

Beanie and Bill had discussed that a celebration of her life and open house gathering will take place after COVID concerns dissipate.

The family requests no flowers and if you prefer, a memorial may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)