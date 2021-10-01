Beatrice Zander

Beatrice Delores Zander, 86, of Mandan, passed away peacefully September 29, 2021 surrounded by her family. Beatrice loved God. Her strong faith and life of prayer were an inspiration to her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 4th, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan, ND with Father Patrick Cunningham as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home with a 6:30 Catholic Daughters rosary and 7:00 PM prayer service.

Beatrice was born on November 21, 1934 in Hannover, ND to Ralph and Anna Hoff. Beatrice was affectionately called "Sister" by her four older brothers. A 1953 graduate of New Salem High School, Beatrice was born before her time. She had dreamed of playing women's high school basketball and softball as a New Salem Holstein, but they were not offered when she was in school.

Beatrice met her future husband, Richard Zander, at a local dance. The two were wed on June 7, 1954 and made their first home in St. Vincent before moving to Mandan where they raised eight children in their thirty-two wonderful years together before Richard's early passing. After Richard's death in 1986, Beatrice continued to run the family business, Mandan Plumbing & Heating with her three sons. If a customer questioned her ability to answer a plumbing question, they would quickly be surprised by her ability to assist.

Beatrice had many talents and enjoyed life to the fullest. She made beautiful handmade greeting cards for her family. If she was sitting in a chair, she would be knitting, crocheting or watching her favorites…the Minnesota Twins, Dallas Cowboys and UND Hockey. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they represented their Mandan Braves, St. Mary's Saints, Bismarck Demons, and Legacy Sabers.

She was generous in many ways including her decision to foster a few Bobcats Hockey players and opening her home to Rikke Festersen, a foreign exchange student from Denmark.

Her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren can attest to Beatrice's love for board games, card games and backyard games. Her family referred to her as the world's strongest gamer. She even took in two Wheel of Fortune tapings with friends and family.

Her love for fishing was evident as it was difficult to beat her to the waters' edge with rod & reel in hand. She pulled in many large fish.

Not one to sit and let life pass her by, Beatrice took advantage of traveling. She had visited many countries and many locations within the U.S. It was not unusual for Beatrice to ride the tallest roller coasters as some of her kids would watch from the ground (shaking in their boots). On a trip to Las Vegas for her 80th birthday, Beatrice had a strong desire to partake in the "SkyJump" and would have done so if she had been a few years younger.

Beatrice is survived by her eight children, Sue (James) Pape, Mark (Kate), Rick (Charlotte), Mary (Richard) Fisk, Jane (Mike) Seifert, Paulette (Curt) Leingang, Bob (Audree), Carrie (Scott) Borchers; grandchildren, Jeff (Jasmine) Pape, Jordan (Natalie) Pape, Annie (Tyler) Bennett, Katie Wald, Britni (Jarin) Schaible, Kayla & Ricky Zander, Ryan (Cierra) Fisk, Jessica (Bob) Arndt, Tom (Elizabeth) Seifert, Michaela (Kyle) Larson, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Leingang, Sam (Blake) Wagner, Zach Ternes, Carlie (Zach Doll, fiance) Borchers, Olivia, Andi, & Kaysi Borchers; great-grandchildren, Laken & Drake Pape, Piper & Gemma Bennett, Zander & Paisley Wald, Alexia, Jocelyn, & Somer Schaible, Madison Fisk, Joseph, Andrew & Michael Arndt, George, Gabriel, Joscelyn & Jacqueline Seifert, Eleanora Larson, Emmet Leingang, Jessa & Baby (due in December) Wagner; siblings, Margaret Ternes, Larry (Bette) Hoff, Dorothy (Bernie) Bohl; sisters-in-law, Agnes Hoff, Anne Hoff, Mary Knoll, Kathy (John) Brilz; brother-in-law, James Zander; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents Ralph and Anna Hoff; parents-in-law, Liberatus and Margaret Zander; brothers George (Hazel & Irma), Matt, Harold & Ralph (Caretta); sisters-in-law, Monica (Tony) Yantzer & Helen (Joe) Doll; brothers-in-law, Liberatus (Mary) Zander, Ted Zander & Mike Knoll; nieces, Louise Rogstad, Doreen Kuhn, Joelene Pagel & Lauralee Zander; nephews, Maurice Ternes, David Hoff, Ron Doll & Eddy Yantzer.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Erickstad and Nurse Collette, as well as the doctors, nurses & support staff at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center for their care, compassion, and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Christ the King Church, Mandan Golden Age Services, or a charity of your choice.

