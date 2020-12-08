Bergetta McCloskey

Bergetta McCloskey, 95, Bismarck, died peacefully at home Dec. 5, 2020.

We've been so blessed to have such a loving and caring mother. Her life wasn't easy. Dad (Joseph Stein) died ten years after they were married. Mom was left to care for the four of us. She worked three jobs to provide for us. She did this for ten years. We never lacked anything, especially her love. She was always there for us. She was our mother and our friend.

Then she met and married Roger McCloskey. They were fortunate to have fifty, happy years together. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping together and with friends. Roger died May 13, 2019.

We love you and will forever miss you, Mom.

-Sharon, Joann, Joe, Doug

Bergetta was born Aug. 10, 1925 in Napoleon, the daughter of Valentine and Frances (Silbernagle) Schutt.

Bergetta is survived by her children, Sharon Stein, Joann (Tom) Heard, Joe (Cindy) Stein and Doug Stein; eight grandchildren: Carrie Heard, Matt Heard, Erin (Alejandro) Mercado, Andy (Hailey) Stein, David (Callie) Stein, Chris (Christy) Stein, Jesse Stein and Tyler Stein; fourteen great-grandchildren: Makena and Landen Heard, Alejandro, Emmanuel and Lorenzo Mercado; Eli, Oliver, Henry and Cameron Stein; Joslyn and Julia Stein and Sloane, Quinn, and Crosby Stein.

Due to COVID, a private burial will be held. We will contact family and friends at a later date to have a celebration of her life.

