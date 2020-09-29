Bernadette Kliem

Bernadette (Roehrich) Kliem, of Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the age of 87 at Sunset Drive, a Prospera Community in Mandan.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 29 at Eastgate Funeral Home; vigil to begin at 7 p.m. with Deacon Terry Glatt. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Myers Funeral Home in Linton.

Following the visitation at Myers Funeral Home, interment will be held at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Strasburg at 12 p.m. Father Shannon Lucht will preside over the Rite of Committal at the Cemetery.

Bernadette was born Aug. 30, 1933 in Linton, the daughter of Lorenz and Elizabeth (Zahn) Roehrich. She was raised in Linton. In her younger years she went to live and work in Chicago for a short time, where her sister Betty resided, before moving back to N.D.

In 1961, she married Clifford Remmick. Together they had one daughter, Annette.

Bernadette's family was important to her. She thought very highly of her grandson, Jason Jochim, and his wife, Jesse, and her grandson, Josh Jochim. She adored her great-granddaughter, Ryder Jochim. She had a special bond with her nephews, Gerald Fischer and Dennis Padlo, and her godchild, Patrick Roehrich Jr. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Jerome Jochim, her grandson, Jason (Jesse Armstrong) and their daughter, Ryder Jochim, and her grandson, Josh Jochim, all of Bismarck, and one sister-in-law Jane (Roehrich) Senger, of Linton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her five sisters, Betty Padlo, Regina Roehrich, Catherine Fischer, Genevieve Brown, and Helen (infant), and her seven brothers, John Sr., Lawerence, Matt, Steve, Patrick Sr., Leo (infant) and Pius Roehrich (infant).